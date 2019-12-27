President Donald Trump is reaching out to evangelical voters after Christianity Today called for his impeachment and removal from office by attending a Southern Baptist church on Christmas Eve and scheduling an “Evangelicals for Trump” rally next week in Miami.

Christianity Today, which was founded in 1956 by the Rev. Billy Graham, last week slammed Trump as “grossly immoral” in its editorial — and the president quickly hit back on Twitter: “No president has done more for the evangelical community.”

In addition, nearly 200 conservative evangelical leaders rebuked the editorial in a letter last week.

In addition, a report in The Christian Post on Monday denouncing the editorial prompted an editor to resign in protest.

But President Trump is courting evangelicals, Axios reports, as he and Melania Trump attended Christmas Eve services at Family Church Downtown in West Palm Beach.

The church is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention and was formerly known as First Baptist Church, USA Today reports. Family Church opposes abortion and considers homosexuality “sinful and offensive to God.”

President Trump chose Family Church over Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, where the Trumps were married in 2005, according to USA Today.

Their son, Barron, was baptized there the following year — and the Trumps have long attended Christmas and Easter services at the church.

Bethesda-by-the-Sea is an ardent supporter of liberal and social causes, USA Today reports.

The church was among the first to conduct gay marriages and has attacked the White House’s decision to slash the number of refugees and allow states and local governments to reject them.

Regarding the Miami rally, the Trump campaign announced the Jan. 3 “Evangelicals for Trump” event last week, though the location has not yet been disclosed.

Evangelicals comprise nearly 81% of Trump’s voters in 2016, according to Pew Research Center data cited by Axios. The group makes up 25% of the U.S. electorate.