President TrumpDonald John TrumpGermans think Trump is more dangerous to world peace than Kim Jong Un and Putin: survey Trump jokes removal of ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo from Canadian broadcast is retaliation from ‘Justin T’ Trump pushed drug cartel policy despite Cabinet objections: report MORE signed an executive order Friday that put into effect a bill that he signed last week that raises pay rates for federal employees.

The bill, which Trump signed Dec. 20, gives all federal employees a 2.6 percent raise that will go into effect at the start of the first full pay period of 2020, which for most workers will be Jan. 5. It’s the largest federal pay raise in a decade.

Federal employees in four dozen city zones across the country will also see additional raises.

Workers in the Washington-Baltimore area will receive the highest overall raise at 3.52 percent, with government employees in the San Francisco and Seattle metro areas coming in next with 3.4 percent, The Washington Post reports.

San Diego, Los Angeles and New York federal workers are all receiving a raise between 3.3 to 3.4 percent.

The raises apply to all government employees that fall under the General Schedule, the salary system used by the government that covers most nonexecutive white-collar federal employees. The pay cap for the General Schedule employees has been set at $170,800.

At the beginning of the year, Trump opposed any increase for federal workers, but proposed a 2.6 percent increase across the board late in the summer.