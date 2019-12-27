President Donald Trump has signed an order granting most federal employees in the Washington-Baltimore area a 3.52% raise in January, according to news reports Friday.

The increase is the largest among city areas in the pay system for white-collar federal workers, The Washington Post reports.

Trump’s order was necessary to make final the raise he signed into law on Dec. 20, the Post reports.

That raise, part of a larger bill, provided a 2.6% across-the-board increase and an average 0.5 percentage points paid in varying amounts across four dozen city zones and certain areas outside the zones, according to the report.

The raise takes effect the first full pay period of the new year, which for most employees begins on Jan. 5.

Overall, federal workers will be getting their largest pay raises in a decade, the Post reports, which included a freeze from 2011 to 2013 and raises of 1% to 2% in other years.