A student at the University of Northern Iowa filed a “bias incident” report complaint in response to “peanut day,” an event put on by the university’s dining hall to promote the nutrients in peanuts. According to the report, peanut day is discriminatory against students with peanut allergies.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on “bias incident” report systems, which were designed primarily to catalog “microaggressions” and politically incorrect jokes made by students. First Amendment experts, like those at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), claim that “bias incident” reporting systems restrict student expression.

In the complaint against “peanut day,” the student argued that the event unnecessarily put allergic students at risk. “Peanut allergies can be life threatening to some,” the student wrote in the complaint, “and even when the day is over their [sic] is still risk the air and other surfaces will still be contaminated.”

“This is purely targetting [sic] students with that allergy,” the student added. “While not all allergies can be 100 percent avoided when eating in the dining center, this event was completely unnecessary” he or she added, noting that the dining hall’s air conditioning system was connected with other campus buildings and thus the contamination could be widespread.

“While do not have peanut allergies myself I would be extremely concerned for any student who may not have seen the notifications and went to Rialto to eat on Thursday,” the complaint continued. “I seriously question UNI dining in regards to inclusion and students’ well being.”

