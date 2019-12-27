America’s legal marijuana growers have gained the reputation of producing the best product in the world, but federal laws are keeping it out of global markets, The Washington Post is reporting.

While marijuana is legal in many states, it remains illegal at the federal level. As a result, growers are prevented from shipping their products to other counties and even other states where it is legal.

The restrictions have left the legal marijuana growers frustrated. Without the federal laws, the legal marijuana crop would be in high demand internally — perhaps the centerpiece of a new U.S. industry, according to the Post.

The newspaper noted that legal marijuana growers in the U.S. have the reputation of producing the best product — scientifically grown and regulated for quality and safety.

“The world wants that technology,” said Michael Sassano, CEO of Solaris Farms, the largest cannabis hybrid greenhouse in Nevada. “The U.S. is the one that turned the industry into what it is today, with all the products we make, not Canada.”

Still, Canada has emerged as the dominant exporter in the marijuana trade.

“Canada has a huge advantage because they can fill a gap,” said Rezwan Khan, vice president for cannabis seed supplier DNA Genetics.

And Kris Krane, president of 4Front Ventures, which grows and sells marijuana in nine states, said: “There’s more than enough time for American companies to catch up. But the longer that we wait, the longer we continue to maintain this unsustainable prohibition, the more difficult it’s going to be for American companies to catch up.”