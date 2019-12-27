Billboards are popping up around Virginia suggesting gun confiscation pushed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and backed by Michael Bloomberg is about to take place.

The billboards are warning of the leftist turn of Virginia’s legislature. which Democrat’s take over in January 2020.

The Daily Wire posted a photo of one of the billboards.

“A slew of pro-#2A [@NRA] billboards have started to pop up around #Virginia raising awareness of the radical anti-gun agenda that Dems in the state are prepared to impose on law-abiding citizens with the backing of Michael Bloomberg.” @RealSaavedra https://t.co/chwW8rmeBb — NRA (@NRA) December 27, 2019

Over 100 local governments in Virginia took a preemptive strike against the Democrat gun control threat by declaring themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries. The declarations renounce sheriffs’ obligations to enforce new gun controls passed by the incoming leftists.

Gov. Northam is vowing “consequences” for counties that refuse to enforce new gun controls and Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) suggested Northam call in the National Guard to force compliance.

