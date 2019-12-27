The Fairfax County Public School district in Virginia will allow students to skip school in order to allow them to participate in political protests.

The new policy is believed to be the first of its kind in the US.

Fairfax School Board member Ryan McElveen introduced the policy and said it was in response to a growing demand for protesting among younger Americans.

“I think we’re setting the stage for the rest of the nation with this,” McElveen said to the Washington Post.

“It’s a dawning of a new day in student activism,” he added, “and school systems everywhere are going to have to be responsive to it.”

McElveen also tweeted his support for climate change protesters just days before the policy change.

Students in seventh through twelfth grade will be allowed excused absence per year to attend “civic engagement activities.”

Political science experts told the Post those events will more likely be in support of liberal causes.

“People who call themselves conservatives probably do still count respecting authority — staying in school — as a crucial and central tenet of the social order,” said Thai Jones, a Columbia University lecturer.

Students will have to fill out a form justifying their absence at least two days in advance, and also obtain permission from a parent or guardian.

Fairfax County Public Schools is in charge of more than 180,000 students.

Here’s a local news report about the policy change:



[embedded content]

Fairfax Schools Now Allowing An Excused Absence For Protests, Rallies



www.youtube.com

