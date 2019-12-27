Charles Lipson’s excellent December 17 RealClearPolitics column “The blues at St. James Comey’s infirmary” deserves special attention. From it one can infer the campaign of lies that former FBI Director James Comey has waged in public over the past three years.

Of all the lies, I am most struck by the assurances Comey gave Trump as president-elect and president that Trump was not under investigation. We now know that Comey himself was investigating then President-elect Trump in his briefing on the “pee tape” story in the Steele Dossier on January 6, 2017 (discussed in this letter from Senator Ron Johnson to the current FBI Director).

Using her Twitter timeline, Catherine Herridge has been highlighting the Department of Justice Inspector General Inspector General report on the FBI’s misconduct investigating the Trump campaign as she makes her way through it. The tweet below caught my eye in this context. Although I would insert the word “past” before “time,” I can’t put it better than Professor Lipson: “It’s time to clear away the smokescreens and deceit. It’s time for transparency. It’s time for a reckoning.”