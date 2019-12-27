Wikileaks has published shocking leaked documents from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in which they covered up a dissenting report that concluded chemical weapons were not used in the Syrian city of Duoma last year.

The latest release is the fourth batch of leaked documents that WikiLeaks has published from OPCW.

In one of the leaked e-mail exchanges, from February 27-28, between members of the fact finding mission (FFM) deployed to Douma and senior officials of the OPCW, the watchdog’s Chief of Cabinet Sebastien Braha ordered the removal of “all traces” of a report by Ian Henderson.

“Please get this document out of DRA [Documents Registry Archive]… And please remove all traces, if any, of its delivery/storage/whatever in DRA,” the email reads.

Henderson had inspected the sites in Douma and two cylinders that were found on the site of the alleged attack. In his report, he had concluded that the cylinders were more likely placed there — not dropped. His findings heavily indicated that the “attack” was staged.

US media and politicians uncritically claimed that the cylinders were dropped from the air by the Syrian government, killing civilians.

Since the cylinders appeared to be placed by hand, and the area was under the control of anti-government forces, Henderson’s findings lend credence to theories that the attack was staged to set up the Syrian president and prompt the US to attack.

WikiLeaks also released minutes from a meeting on June 6, 2018 where members of OPCW met with “three Toxicologists/Clinical pharmacologists, one bioanalytical and toxicological chemist” who all specialize in chemical weapons.

The purposes of this meeting were “to solicit expert advice on the value of exhuming suspected victims of the alleged chemical attack in Douma on 7 April 2018” and “to elicit expert opinions from the forensic toxicologists regarding the observed and reported symptoms of the alleged victims.” They were particularly interested in “…whether the symptoms observed in victims were consistent with exposure to chlorine or other reactive chlorine gas.”

During the meeting, the experts informed OPCW that “with respect to the consistency of the observed and reported symptoms of the alleged victims with possible exposure to chlorine gas or similar, the experts were conclusive in their statements that there was no correlation between symptoms and chlorine exposure.”

The attack in question, and the OPCW findings, lead to a barrage of missiles being fired at Syria by the US, UK and France.

