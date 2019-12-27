As Democrats look towards 2020, they look to illegal aliens as their insurance policy.

Hell-bent on assuring illegal aliens vote, Democrats have struck down voter ID laws that would demonstrate the citizenship status of those who go to the polls, demand open borders and vehemently oppose construction of President Trump’s wall precisely because it would stop illegal aliens from flooding across the southern border.

In their latest effort to ensure illegal votes are cast, Democrat lawmakers in New York and New Jersey are now granting drivers licenses to people with no right to be in this country.

The Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, also known as the “Green Light Law,” made its official debut in December, permitting any person over 16 years of age to apply for a state driver’s license, regardless of U.S. citizenship.

Under the new law signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in June, the estimated 940,000 illegal border-crossers, visa overstayers and deportation fugitives residing in the Empire State are eligible for licenses, that look no different from those given to U.S. citizens, without providing a U.S. Social Security number, birth certificate or passport.

While illegal immigrants cost American taxpayers about $132 billion every year, issuing illegals licenses makes it easier for the undocumented population to attend medical appointments, grocery shop, commute and take a good-paying job away from American citizen and tell everyone back in their hometowns that living is easy in the United States.

The mockery of federal immigration law also makes it easier to pump unauthorized immigrants into the electorate, which would produce an electoral bonanza for Democrats.

Approximately three-quarters of the estimated 12 to 25 million illegal aliens in the United States are Hispanic and are overwhelmingly more likely to support Democrats than Republicans, according to Pew Research Center National Survey of Latinos. Thirty-one percent of unauthorized immigrant Latinos identify as Democrats and just 4 percent as Republicans.

In addition to leaving our federal elections vulnerable to fraud, a provision of the Green Light Law jeopardizes national security.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act in June under the condition that it be crafted to prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from obtaining DMV records or accessing the New York state ID database.

Blocking access to the state’s database makes it impossible for ICE agents verify the validity of New York state-issued IDs or quickly check the immigration status of anyone they come in contact with, including those with records in violent criminal cases involving human trafficking, child sex crimes, gang activity, and child exploitation, the Department of Homeland Security warns.

“This will protect criminals at the expense of the safety and security of law-abiding New York residents. Besides giving drivers licenses to hundreds of thousands of people who broke our laws and have come to our country illegally, the New York law also blocks DHS law enforcement officers who investigate crimes, like child exploitation, human trafficking, terrorism, the targeting of gang members, sex offenders and drug smuggling, from accessing important public records,” DHS said in a press release.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio scoffed at DHS’ admonition, insists the guidance is nothing more than “scare tactics”

Spare us your amnesty – It makes every person more vulnerable when you shield pedophiles, child pornographers, human traffickers, and terrorists from law enforcement. https://t.co/SXkHstXjPc — DHS Press Secretary (@SpoxDHS) December 17, 2019

New York State Senator Julia Salazar, a former community organizer administration hosted an “informational session” earlier this month to guide illegal immigrants through the process of obtaining a license. The proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America assured free child care would be provided to those who attended the training, according to the announcements which were issued in English and Spanish.

As the law took effect on Dec. 16, scores of Illegal immigrants eagerly wrapped in lines around New York City DMV branches.

Lines to apply for New York driver’s licenses go as far as around the block on the first day undocumented immigrants can apply for them https://t.co/ez6Ca3jxbe pic.twitter.com/7ogsYdTPDb — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2019

This is the line outside a @nysdmv office in #Queens . About a 100 most #undocumentedimmigrants applying for a drivers license for the first time bc #greenlightlaw is now in effect. pic.twitter.com/BYKoRjbIz4 — Rocco Vertuccio (@RoccoNY1) December 16, 2019

Following Cuomo’s lead, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Dec. 16 signed a bill that will allow illegal aliens living in the sanctuary state to obtain permits, “standard” driver’s licenses, and “Real ID” cards. The legislation mandates the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to provide translators for applicants who do not speak English.

Amid Democrat lawmakers brazen disregard of federal immigration law, local Department of Motor Vehicles clerks are now in a disarray

As New York State saw a 133 percent surge in new learner permits issued, DMV clerks warn they are ill-equipped to handle the influx of applicants and are reluctant about legitimizing unfamiliar documents, written in foreign languages, that are potentially fraudulent and unable to be authenticated.

“They want us to make a decision right at the window as to whether something is fraudulent or acceptable,” said Rensselaer Clerk Frank Merola, who services a population of about 160,000, told USA Today. “I’m not going to make a major mistake.”

He said he will instead send any applications from undocumented immigrants to state offices for review.

“They don’t really realize the ramifications that it causes by doing something like this,” said Chemung County Clerk Catherine Hughes, who serves a population of about 90,000. “There are no set of rules and regulations on how to get it done. And that puts us county clerks in a very precarious situation because we don’t know how to do it.”

New York and New Jersey joined California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Vermont, Washington, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in allowing immigrants without legal status to get drivers’ licenses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In California, where illegal aliens have been allowed to obtain driver’s licenses since 2015, voter fraud has become rampant. In 2018, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including noncitizens, over just six months.

Americans across racial and voter demographics are opposed to the policy that rewards people who violate our immigration laws.

According to the latest Harvard/Harris poll, 72 percent of all U.S. voters said they oppose allowing illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses, including 74 percent of swing voters, 85 percent of GOP voters, and 73 percent of self-described “moderates.” Even 60 percent of Democrat voters said illegal aliens should not be allowed to obtain driver’s licenses.

President Trump has said he won the popular vote on Election Day “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” Of course, the media went ballistic over this comment. But is Trump’s statement likely true?

It’s no wonder Democrats want also to eliminate the electoral college.

