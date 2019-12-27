A Yale professor who disagrees with President Trump and has created a campaign since he was elected of diagnosing him by long-distance and randomly lashing out with accusations about his mental health is back.

Now Bandy Lee wants House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to order the president into an “involuntary evaluation.”

Lee was one of a team of leftists who months ago volunteered to advise Democrats that Trump is not qualified to be president.

At the time, Lee released a statement attacking the president: “We think that hearing about mental health aspects in the context of the impeachment hearings is critical, partly because, for the past 2.5 years we have been very deeply concerned about mental instability of the president, and pretty much all that we have said has born (sic) out to be true,” said Lee at the time.

Now, in an interview with Salon, Lee has raised the prospect of ordering the president into an evaluation, in fact, an “involuntary evaluation.”

Pelosi, Lee claimed, “has the right” to force Trump into such a review.

“I am beginning to believe that a mental health hold . . . will become inevitable,” Lee told the publication.

Lee, on the staff at Yale School of Medicine, started making accusations about the president, by long-distance, even before he was elected.

Later came Lee’s work on a book, called “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump…”

In it, “mental health experts” gave their opinions.

“As a coworker, she has the right to have him submit to an involuntary evaluation, but she has not,” Lee claimed in the Salon interview. “Anyone can call 911 to report someone who seems dangerous, and family members are the most typical ones to do so. But so can coworkers, and even passersby on the street. The law dictates who can determine right to treatment, or civil commitment, and in all 50 U.S. states this includes a psychiatrist.”

Lee’s comments continued, “The advantage of a coworker starting this process is that a court can mandate a mental capacity evaluation before the dangerous person returns to work. The committing physician is preferably the patient’s treater, but does not have to be.”

Lee was among those who earlier volunteered to abrogate medical association ethics codes that discourage or even ban doctors from discussing or diagnosing people they have not met with personally by continuing to rant about the president.

In fact, the American Psychological Association has a “Goldwater Rule,” which came about as a result of an attempt to question Barry Goldwater’s mental health in 1964’s campaign.

It explains, “On occasion psychiatrists are asked for an opinion about an individual who is in the light of public attention or who has disclosed information about himself/herself through public media. In such circumstances, a psychiatrist may share with the public his or her expertise about psychiatric issues in general. However, it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement.”

It was actually repressive governments like the Soviet Union that fine-tuned and weaponized “opinions” about the mental health of others, with many intelligent leaders being confined for “involuntary evaluations” because of their political disagreements with those in power.

The current conclusions for those outsiders are based on the “president’s public appearances, tweets, interviews, and also from special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report.”

Even earlier, Lee led a group of mental health experts to analyze the president. After Trump did not respond to their request for an exam, they “concluded Trump does not have the sound mental capacity to function in his role as president and recommended Trump lose his war powers and access to nuclear weapons.”

The Salon interview also addressed the fact that Pelosi’s campaign against the president successfully obtained “yes” votes from only Democrats in the House on two articles of impeachment, obstruction and abuse of power.

Lee said Trump actually is getting more dangerous.

“I am beginning to believe that a mental health hold, which we have tried to avoid, will become inevitable,” Lee said.

She accused Trump, in a recent letter to Pelosi that pointed out the impeachment campaign’s faulty foundation and failure to cite a crime, of proving “how unwell he is.”

Lee explained Pelosi is failing at her job.

“As a coworker, she has the right to have him submit to an involuntary evaluation, but she has not. There is also the common mistake to think that mental impairment and criminality are mutually exclusive, when they have nothing to do with each other, but happening in the same person can cause much greater danger,” Lee said.