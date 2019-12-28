Two people were killed and seven others wounded in a drive-by shooting that occurred during the filming of a music video near Houston, Texas.

The Houston Chronicle reports that one among the seven wounded suffered a shot to the head and is in critical condition.

The Chronicle noted that “a group of Hispanic men in their 20s was apparently filming a music video around 9:30 p.m. in a warehouse complex in the 500 block of Smart Street when another group began firing from a car.” The number of gunmen is not known.

Deadline quoted Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez saying, “We believe they were filming some type of music video when all of a sudden, basically, they were ambushed, we believe by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot area.”

Update: we are now at 9 total gunshot wound victims: 2 were confirmed deceased at scene, 1 was critical, the others remain hospitalized. Anyone with info is urged to call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. https://t.co/f0AtkRMZGH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

The two individuals who died immediately from gunshots were 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.