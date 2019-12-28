A Colorado man accused of murdering a nine-year-old with chloroform to sexually assault her in November died Monday after authorities found him unresponsive in his jail cell.

Officials found Jeffrey Beagley, 34, of Grand Junction, unresponsive in his jail cell, and he was officially declared dead at the hospital, the Daily Sentinel reported.

Authorities say that the cause of death for Jeffrey Beagley is yet to be determined, adding that the investigation is ongoing and contingent upon the results of toxicology tests.

Beagley had been facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, reckless manslaughter, child abuse resulting in death, and attempted sexual assault.

Investigators say he had a bottle of chloroform delivered to his residence a day before he called 911 to report the nine-year-old’s death.

Autopsy results confirmed that the girl died of chloroform poisoning.

Investigators have not publicly released Beagley’s relationship with the girl.

During a search of the property in the shed where the girl was found, investigators found a tarp made into a privacy tent containing sex toys, a computer, pillows and blankets, and a bottle of chloroform, KKTV reported.

Beagley, who had been arrested on December 14 and jailed without bond, faced additional pornography charges on top of the murder and child abuse charges after officials allegedly found pornographic images on his cellphone and computers.

He did not enter a plea before his death on any of the charges.