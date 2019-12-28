An Associated Press (AP) column looking back on violence in 2019 notes that California has more gun control than any state yet witnessed the most “mass slayings” of any state.

The AP notes that most most slayings “barely became national news, failing to resonate among the general public because they didn’t spill into public places.” They point to the El Paso, Texas, shooting; the Dayton, Ohio, shooting, and others as examples of mass slayings that did make news and captured attention nationally.

They define such slayings “as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator.” They report a total of 41 such slayings nationally in 2019, some of which were carried out with axes, knives, and other non-firearms, while 33 were firearm-related.

The AP reports that “California, with some of the most strict gun laws in the country, had the most, with eight such mass slayings.”

California has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, gun confiscation laws, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, and a ban on teachers being armed to shoot back if under attack. They also require would-be gun buyers to acquire a safety certificate from the state before being allowed to make a gun purchase.

California has ammunition controls as well.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.