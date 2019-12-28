Democratic presidential candidate Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in Trump’s impeachment trial Poll: Most Democrats prize shared values over electability Progressive activist Zephyr Teachout endorses Bernie Sanders MORE on Saturday clarified a prior statement that he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in President Trump Donald John TrumpLA Times editorial board torches Trump on climate Spotify to pause the selling of political advertising Fed study: Trump tariffs backfired, caused job losses and higher prices MORE‘s impeachment trial, saying that the matter concerns “Trump’s conduct, not mine.”

“I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office — unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceSunday shows – Impeachment stalemate dominates Pence chief of staff says Trump was impeached ‘because he’s winning in so many ways’ Pence chief of staff says he’s ‘confident’ Pelosi will yield on articles of impeachment MORE — cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests,” the former vice president said on Twitter.

“But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial,” he continued. “That is the point I was making yesterday and I reiterate: this impeachment is about Trump’s conduct, not mine.”

“The reason I wouldn’t is because it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him,” he told the paper.

Trump was impeached after a July 25 phone call in which he asked Ukraine’s president to look into unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against Biden and his son.

Some of the president’s allies have floated the idea of subpoenaing the former vice president, who has denied wrongdoing, according to the Des Moines Register.

Trump last month asserted that the Bidens should testify in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The House voted late last month to impeach Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The president has denied wrongdoing and blasted the impeachment process as a “witch hunt.”

Two-thirds of the Republican-led Senate would have to vote for Trump’s ouster in order for him to be removed from office.

Updated: 12:45 p.m.