A mass stabbing attack was reported at a synagogue in New York late on Saturday night as multiple videos on social media showed a large response from law enforcement and emergency services.

Orthodox website Vos Iz Neias reported that “a black male entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, and pulled out a machete. He pulled off the cover and stabbed at least 3 people. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest,” adding that the “perpetrator then ran out and escaped in a vehicle. His plates were spotted before he left, and the police are currently searching for him.”

Stabbing In Monsey now A few victims on Forshey Rd By a shul pic.twitter.com/YuYBb5iPUG — Rockland Buff (@Rockland_Buff) December 29, 2019

The Orthodox Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted: “At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It’s the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals.”

Motti Seligson, Media Director for Chabad.org, told The Jerusalem Post that the congregants who were attacked, Hassidim, were gathered for a Hanukkah party.

Video from the scene of the stabbings at a synagogue in Monsey where Chassidim were gathered for a Hanukkah celebration. pic.twitter.com/wQhWp9SrdA — Motti Seligson (@mottiseligson) December 29, 2019

Steve Lieberman, a reporter with The Journal News, reported that Police were “requesting county aviation to launch for lights and search and requesting all K9s in county available to respond.”

