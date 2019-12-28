At least six people were stabbed inside a rabbi’s house in New York City on Saturday night.

The anti-Semitic attack occurred on the seventh day of Hanukkah.

Via Mike Cernovich:

One of five (total number is developing) reported stabbing victims tonight after a man brought a knife into a rabbi’s house during an anti-Semitic attack https://t.co/vQ5mgLdKZM pic.twitter.com/A3QazlqEBN — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 29, 2019

2 weeks ago, a kosher deli in Jersey City was shot up This week, there were dozens of attacks on Jews in Brooklyn There was just another attack, this time a mass stabbing on a synagogue All of the attackers were black. MSM is enabling this by making it like it’s not happening — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) December 29, 2019

Voz Iz Neias reported it was a machete attack.

According to reports, a black male entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, and pulled out a machete. He pulled off the cover and stabbed at least 3 people. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest. The perpetrator then ran out and escaped in a vehicle. His plates were spotted before he left, and the police are currently searching for him. Hatzalah is on scene and are treating the victims.

*BREAKING NOW* Multiple people stabbed inside Rabbi Rottenberg Shul in Forshay (Monsey). Reports a black man armed with a knife began stabbing people. Credit – Monsey News. pic.twitter.com/butbeZmSYf — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 29, 2019

This is a developing story. Multiple stabbing victims in Monsey, Jews targeted AGAIN. An attack on one Jew, is an attack on all Jews. We are in route to the scene to be there to stand with the community and to do whatever we can to be of assistance https://t.co/tGlQRTo8Oz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 29, 2019

This is the second stabbing attack against Jews in Monsey this month.

This is the second time a stabbing attack is taking place in Monsey, in the last 2 months, against the orthodox community. This is unacceptable. We demand action. pic.twitter.com/bdNlh3qINc — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) December 29, 2019

