At least six people were stabbed inside a rabbi’s house in New York City on Saturday night.
The anti-Semitic attack occurred on the seventh day of Hanukkah.

Via Mike Cernovich:

Voz Iz Neias reported it was a machete attack.

According to reports, a black male entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, and pulled out a machete. He pulled off the cover and stabbed at least 3 people. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest.

The perpetrator then ran out and escaped in a vehicle. His plates were spotted before he left, and the police are currently searching for him.

Hatzalah is on scene and are treating the victims.

This is the second stabbing attack against Jews in Monsey this month.

