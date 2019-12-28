Twitter was caught today hiding several of President Trump’s tweets on his timeline.

Twitter was also caught today deleteing THOUSANDS of likes from President Trump’s tweets on Pelosi.

And Twitter was also caught removing accounts after President Trump tweeted them!

Twitter user “The Right Melissa” caught Twitter shaving thousands of likes from one of his Pelosi tweets.

Busted! Watch twitter shave off tens of thousands of likes off President Trump’s tweet exposing Pelosi’s Ukraine Corruption. Not only are they removing likes, they have deleted many of his tweets off his home page. This is soviet style censorship of our President. Chilling pic.twitter.com/OuZidCIQxh — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) December 28, 2019

CNN was TRIGGERED that President Trump would retweet #QAnon accounts!

Soon after this Twitter began removing the accounts retweeted by President Trump.

CNN’s Brian Stelter posted an update this afternoon.

Twitter confirmed they took the accounts down… After CNN and others complained.

A Twitter spokesman confirms that the platform has suspended some of the MAGAsphere accounts that Trump RTed in a tweetstorm last night — for unspecified violations of Twitter Rules. Some of the accounts looked very spammy and suspicious. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 28, 2019

HERE ARE THE REMOVED TWITTER ACCOUNTS…

@trumpgirlonfire

@sjpfish

Looks like two accounts Trump quote-tweeted last night have since been suspended. This one: @trumpgirlonfire https://t.co/Ig7HVZ0CFR — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) December 28, 2019

Trump retweeted these accounts so Twitter removed them.

