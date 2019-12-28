https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/breaking-twitter-responds-to-brian-stelter-admits-to-removing-twitter-accounts-after-trump-tweeted-them/

Twitter was caught today hiding several of President Trump’s tweets on his timeline.

Twitter was also caught today deleteing THOUSANDS of likes from President Trump’s tweets on Pelosi.
And Twitter was also caught removing accounts after President Trump tweeted them!

Twitter user “The Right Melissa” caught Twitter shaving thousands of likes from one of his Pelosi tweets.

CNN was TRIGGERED that President Trump would retweet #QAnon accounts!

Soon after this Twitter began removing the accounts retweeted by President Trump.

CNN’s Brian Stelter posted an update this afternoon.
Twitter confirmed they took the accounts down… After CNN and others complained.

HERE ARE THE REMOVED TWITTER ACCOUNTS…

@trumpgirlonfire
@sjpfish

Trump retweeted these accounts so Twitter removed them.

