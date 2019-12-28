On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said Democrats don’t have much leverage over Republicans in the Senate on impeachment because “it’s not leverage to tell somebody who doesn’t want to do something they can’t do something.”

Brooks stated, “I think the rules favor the Republicans in this circumstance. The majority sort of rules this thing. And they have very little leverage. And, as we discussed last week, it’s not leverage to tell somebody who doesn’t want to do something they can’t do something. And that’s what — basically what Nancy Pelosi is doing right now.”

