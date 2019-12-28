A community in Scotland has rallied together to help make sure homeless people have proper attire during the bitter, cold winter.

Through a community-powered initiative called Take One, Leave One, communities across the UK are gathering warm clothes — jackets, scarves and shoes — for homeless people.

The Take One, Leave One initiative began earlier this year in London and instantly became a success, according to Scotland’s Daily Record.

Stefan Simanowitz started it all when he left a clothing rail outside Holy Redeemer Church in Clerkenwell in central London.

“As freezing temperatures hit London, we put a clothes rail outside a church with a sign reading: ‘If you’re cold, take one. If you can help, leave one,’” the initiative wrote on its Twitter.

“What happened next was miraculous! The rail filled with clothes & it stayed full all winter.”

Last winter, as freezing temperatures hit London, we put a clothes rail outside a church with a sign reading:”If you’re cold, take one.If you can help, leave one.” What happened next was miraculous! The rail filled with clothes & it stayed full all winter. Tmw, WE’RE BACK! pic.twitter.com/qarSiCRNHR — TakeOneLeaveOne (@Take1_Leave1) December 3, 2019

Now these charity racks are popping up across the UK.

The most recent event occurred in Glasglow, Scotland, just ahead of Christmas.

Members from the community rallied together to bring dozens of warm clothes to the Tradeston Bridge.

The clothes were covered in plastic as well to protect them from the weather, according to the Glasgow Evening Times.

Mark David Holmes and his family are credited with organizing the event.

“Get the word out Glasgow to those that are in need,” Holmes wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Tradeston Bridge, there are boots, jackets, jumpers, jeans, and hats.”

The post quickly went viral, gaining over 16,000 shares in less than two days.

Holmes told Glasgow Live his family accepted donations from friends and family before placing the clothes on the bridge.

When he came back later, he noticed others added their own donations to the bridge as well.

“l did this as a family thing as Christmas was always about giving especially to those that don’t have,” he said. “l never like going past anyone that’s out there and hate seeing people walk past the homeless like they don’t exist.

“It was also nice to show my son what a difference four people can make to other people’s lives.”

