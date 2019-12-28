A gang of black men robbed, chased and beat a gay Hispanic couple on Christmas Eve in New York City, with the older man in the couple savagely beaten and left for dead in the street as no one stopped to help, not even a passing MTA bus driver who drove right by the man’s motionless body. The victim, 60 year-old Juan Fresnada, died on Friday after being taken off life support. His surviving partner Bayron Caceres, 29, is speaking out to the media.

Screen image from NYPD Crime Stoppers release of surveillance video shows suspects in deadly Bronx robbery Dec. 24.

Initial video of the attack posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers on December 25 shows parts of the attack, including where an attacker raises a metal garbage can to strike the victim.

🚨WANTED🚨for ROBBERY December 24, 2019 at 1:25 AM, in front of 3273 Third Ave Bronx @NYPD42PCT 💰Reward up to $2500👀Seen them? Know who they are?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/EsmRkfQNUr — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 25, 2019

More Crime Stopper video of six suspects:

A report by WNBC-TV shows a car and a MTA bus driving by his Fresnada’s body in the street and not stopping.

WNBC Excerpt:

A man was beaten to death as he left a Bronx McDonald’s in a violent robbery attempt caught on camera over $1 — and no one stopped to help. The 60-year-old man, identified by police as Juan Fresnada, of the Bronx, was leaving the fast food restaurant on Christmas Eve with his partner when a group of men attacked, the NYPD said. Family friends said Fresnada was known as Cuba. Neither Cuba nor his partner speak much English, and tried to get away, but were chased. …Almost as stunning as the attack was the lack of response from anyone who passed by on the busy street. Multiple people, cars and even an MTA bus drove by his body, and not one stopped to check on the man lying in the street. Eventually Cuba’s partner was able to run back to him and get help…

Caceres spoke to the media:

New York has made national headlines recently with the murder of a female college student and numerous attacks on Jewish residents. Mayor Bill de Blasio inexplicably ran for president earlier this year.

