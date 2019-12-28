A Washington man who was obsessed with the president confessed to shooting his wife and their pets on Twitter — and blamed the National Rifle Association for his actions.

Kevin Heimsoth, 56, has been arrested for the murder of his wife Lynn, an elementary school principal, her Golden Retriever, Sukha, and a pet cat on Thursday morning at their home in Bellingham, Washington.

Heimsoth is currently hospitalized and in critical condition from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the immediate aftermath of the murders, a Twitter account linked to a phone number and email address belonging to Heimsoth tweeted confessions at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the NRA, and President Donald Trump.

The tweets were sent Thursday morning just after 3 a.m. and gunshots were heard by Heimsoth’s neighbors at approximately 2:45 a.m.

The deranged man also tweeted his address at the NRA and urged them to call someone for a welfare check.

“Lots of blood…th0e [sic] dog was the hardest,” Heimsoth wrote, obsessing over political enemies even after committing murder.

A glance through his 81 tweets reveals his extremely liberal views and disdain for the president.

Heimsoth had even tweeted about his fear of school shootings and apparent desire for gun control.

Lynn would frequently bring her beloved dog to Sunnyland Elementary School, where she was the principal, to help uplift the students.

In a statement about her death, the school district wrote that “Lynn was a passionate, equity-driven instructional leader. She loved kids to the core and always kept students’ needs at the center of her work.”

A vigil was held at the school on Friday.

