President Donald Trump again criticized the late Sen. John McCain on Friday for spreading the phony Russia dossier to the FBI.

“Now that wasn’t very nice, was it?” Trump asked on Twitter, as the president retweeted Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, who shared a Breitbart News story on the subject:

Now that wasn’t very nice, was it? https://t.co/RHEriGdEQO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

As Breitbart News reporter Aaron Klein reported on Thursday, McCain provided then-FBI Director James Comey with five reports from Christopher Steele, who worked with Fusion GPS to develop the bogus dossier.

The Inspector General report noted that McCain, serving as a go-between, allowed Steele to influence the FBI even though the British ex-spy had been terminated as an FBI source. Comey’s FBI used the information to obtain FISA warrants to spy on members of Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election.

From the IG report:

Several weeks later, on December 9, 2016, Senator John McCain provided Comney with a collection of 16 Steele election reports, 5 of which Steele had not given the FBI. McCain had obtained these reports from a staff member at the McCain Institute. The McCain Institute staff member had met with Steele and later acquired the reports from Simpson.

McCain defended his decision in a book published before his death, calling it an “obligation” to pass the information to Comey.

“I discharged that obligation, and I would do it again. Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell,” McCain said.

McCain passed away in August 2018.