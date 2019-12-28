An Ohio law that would ban abortions based on an unborn child’s diagnosis of Down syndrome has been revived at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The American Center for Law and Justice filed a friend-of-the-court brief in favor of H.B. 214, the Prohibit Abortion if Unborn Has or May Have Down Syndrome bill.

The law was signed in December 2017 by Republican Gov. John Kasich, but the pro-abortion American Civil Liberties Union and abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood sued.

A district court eventually blocked the law, and a 6th Circuit panel later affirming the ruling.

“This was a disappointing decision in the fight to protect babies from being aborted simply because they might have a disability,” ACLJ said.

“Thankfully, we have not yet reached the end of this fight. After receiving the discouraging decision, the appellants then asked that the case be reheard, this time by the entire Sixth Circuit. The court agreed.”

That means the previous decision essentially has been erased, and a new verdict will be coming.

Such a rehearing is done only when a majority of the judges are unhappy with the results and vote to review it again.

ACLJ’s argues those will disabilities “are offered great protection against discrimination by the state after they are born and … these protections against discrimination should also apply to these individuals before then.”

In its brief, ACLJ asked “if the state cannot be permitted to protect individuals with Down syndrome against abortion, will the state also be prohibited from banning sex-selective abortions?”

“We offer the court evidence from around the world of the gender disparity happening today because of the rise of gender-selective abortions that target the female population.”

“Finally,” ACLJ said, “we ask the court to consider that if our society – and our judicial system – permits the targeted extermination of individuals with Down syndrome, it will be a gateway into a new eugenics movement.

“We remember times in history when groups of people have been permitted to decide what kinds of ‘others’ were not worthy of life, and the catastrophic ramifications that have occurred. This is a real danger if the status quo is maintained and babies with Down Syndrome continue to be aborted at current rates.”

Broadcaster WYMT reported the decision for a rehearing came after the Ohio attorney general appealed the previous decision.

Cleveland.com reported the ACLU and Planned Parenthood claimed the abortion “restriction” violates a woman’s constitutional right to privacy and autonomy under the 14th Amendment.

Attorneys for Ohio say the state has a compelling interest in protecting children with Down syndrome.

Ohio, at the time, was only the third state to have adopted protections for unborn children diagnosed with Down syndrome.