Two people were killed during an apparent drive-by shooting during the filming of a music video in the Houston area Friday night, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

At least six others were injured.

Officers were called out at around 9:30 p.m. local time to a residential neighborhood near Berwyn in Harris County for reports of a drive-by shooting, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press briefing at the scene.

When the officers arrived, they found a group of young males with gunshot wounds, two of which were dead. The group was in the parking lot of an office complex filming a rap video when they were “ambushed” by shooters that were “in cars and or foot” firing into the lot, Gonzalez said.

Update: we now believe the number of gunshot victims to be at least 8. A group of Hispanic males (in their 20s) were filming a music video in the parking lot when unknown suspects possibly drove by and opened fire on the group. #HouNews https://t.co/f0AtkS4Ayf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

He described the victims as Hispanic males who appeared to be in their early 20s.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, four other victims were transported to local hospitals and two more victims arrived at area hospitals with related gunshot injuries, reported Captain J. Shannon of the Harris County Sheriff’s Officer on Twitter.

Investigators are looking into what lead to the deadly shooting. The investigation is expected to be complex, according to Gonzalez because the crime scene was so large.

It’s unclear how many people opened fire. Investigators are still trying to identify the suspects and a motive.

When asked whether the shooting was gang-related, Gonzalez said, “I’m not going to rule that out, but I’m also not going to say it was because simply we don’t know.”

The location of the shooting is north of Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.