Former Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBiden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in Trump’s impeachment trial Amy McGrath files for Kentucky Senate bid against McConnell Blumenthal: Five to 10 Republicans have ‘severe misgivings’ about McConnell strategy MORE’s (R-Ky.) suggestion that he would coordinate with the White House on President Trump Donald John TrumpLA Times editorial board torches Trump on climate Spotify to pause the selling of political advertising Fed study: Trump tariffs backfired, caused job losses and higher prices MORE’s upcoming impeachment trial, calling it “unfathomable” in an interview Saturday with MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid.

“I sat in the last Senate trial 20 years ago, what Sen. McConnell did is just unfathomable to me, it’s just monumentally wrong,” Dorgan said.

“To announce that I’m going to take an oath to be impartial, but I’ve already told the American people that I’m not impartial… that I’m going to be the foreman of the jury in effect, and that I’m going to be on the side of the defendant to get acquittal. That is not the right thing to do, and it gives the American people very little confidence in what’s going to happen in the Senate,” he continued.

McConnell has not yet committed to a timeline or witnesses for the impeachment trial, telling Fox News Radio “Obviously, I think we’ve heard enough. After we’ve heard the arguments, we ought to vote and move on.”

Earlier in December, the Senate majority leader told reporters “I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process … I’m not impartial at all.”

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel,” he later told Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityBlumenthal: Five to 10 Republicans have ‘severe misgivings’ about McConnell strategy Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Democrats hope to focus public’s attention on McConnell in impeachment battle MORE. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can.”

President Trump was impeached in the House earlier this month on two counts: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Impeachment proceedings began when a whistleblower filed an anonymous complaint to Congress, alleging that the president withheld aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden on a July 25 call with the country’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky.