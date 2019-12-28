A Boston area man’s life was changed completely when he fell in the shower, hit his head, and was paralyzed, but people online have responded to help his family.

Aaron Gross had to watch his children open Christmas gifts from his hospital bed after a debilitating accident that struck him just before the holiday.

“I could hear him screaming my name. I could definitely tell something was wrong. I ran out and he was face forward on the ground,” said his wife Brooke Gross.

The 38-year-old doesn’t remember if he slipped or passed out.

“He severed his spinal cord and crushed every single bone in his neck,” Brooke said.

They have two children aged twelve and two, and have a third on the way.

Aaron was studying for his bachelor’s degree, working as a corrections officer, and the sole provider for the family.

“We had so many dreams we have to put on hold now,” Brooke said. “Everything’s going to change. Everything.”

An online GoFundMe account for the family has already garnered more than $30k in one day, far surpassing their $25k goal. But the family is undoubtedly going to need more help.

You can donate to help in this link.

Here’s a local news story about the tragic accident:

[embedded content]

Mass. man paralyzed in fall days before Christmas



www.youtube.com

