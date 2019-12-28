A sex robot manufacturer has recruited a team of Hollywood producers to work in its futuristic doll factory.

RealDoll is continuing to produce robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI), with founder Matt McMullen vowing they may look as realistic as humans within five years .

It is currently testing its models with 3D vision to recognise owners in a crowded room .

It has also struck an agreement with eight porn stars, who have consented for sex robots to be based on them.

And RealDoll factory worker, Mike, told Daily Star Online that members of its team with a background of working in Hollywood’s iconic US studios have been hired to boost its quest for human-like realism.

Giving attendees a tour of the factory via video link at Sex Robots: Are We Ready?, an event held by Raspberry Dream Labs, he said: “A few people here have worked in Hollywood on movies.”

“We work on 300 to 400 dolls a year, so as you can tell the action never stops here.”

He continued: “There is a lot that the robotic aspects really allow us to do here at RealDoll.

“For those who don’t know, we actually have a design where robotic heads can attach, moderately speaking, to any currently existing doll.

“So even if you already have a doll, you can buy one of these heads.”

Mike added that he has employees with a background in special effects.

Sex doll bodies, heads and genitalia were scattered around the factory which resembled a scene from hit HBO series Westworld.

In the popular fictional drama, human visitors interact with robots in order to carry out their fantasies.

While giving the tour, Mike added: “These are hyper-realistic dildos, we actually sell them for around 500 US dollars.

“They’re very expensive, they’re all hand-made, we rely on very skilled artists who understand breakdown and skin textures.

“So these dildos are shipped, around 80 a week, so they’re extremely popular, they take up tonnes and tonnes of our space for production.

“So we have the dolls, we also have the dildos. We do also have our prosthetic line.

“These breasts were designed to be worn by women who had undergone single or double vasectomies, and we have a variety of nipple options.

“And the transgender community has benefited from these. We do offer a very wide range of things.

“We just wrapped up a video game contract, we do a lot of work in Hollywood. So it’s not just all sex dolls, we have a lot of stuff we do.”