Trump Attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani unloaded on Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff on their phony impeachment scam.

Rudy tore Pelosi apart on Friday night in a series of tweets.

The American people see through this Schiff.

Rudy: Removing a President less than a year before an election must only occur if his remaining in office irreparably damages the nation. Well the Pelosi 2 week vacation proves, this is an unlawful coup for partisan political purposes. The taxpayer should not have to pay.

Rudy: If Pelosi believes @realDonaldTrump must be removed why delay? How can we let these phony & corrupt career politicians destroy our nation built on laws, NOT a craven desire for power & wealth. Look at their families & see the millions they have made selling their public offices!

Rudy: A trial in the senate would not only reveal how unlawfully the Democrats have conducted this Impeachment inquiry, it would also expose the corruption that stretches far and wide in the Democrat party! This is why Pelosi has halted the #ImpeachmentSham.

Rudy: The American people, since the days of Thomas Paine, have had Common Sense. They see through this Pelosi-Schiff-Democrat delay. Democrats should payback taxpayers all money wasted on this. Let’s see what we can do to recover it for you.

