Speaker Nancy Pelosi was all giggles at the football game on Saturday.
Until a fan told her off on Tik Tok.
Mike told Pelosi: “I don’t like what you’re doing to California.”
Mike Roman posted this after he confronted the far left speaker on Friday.
Pelosi looked like she had a few too many vodka tonics at the time.
Via M3thods:
Savage… 😂 pic.twitter.com/yNsM16XRJl
— M3thods (@M2Madness) December 28, 2019
The post “I Don’t Like What You’re Doing to California” – ZING! – Nancy Pelosi Confronted at Football Game (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.