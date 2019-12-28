President TrumpDonald John TrumpLA Times editorial board torches Trump on climate Spotify to pause the selling of political advertising Fed study: Trump tariffs backfired, caused job losses and higher prices MORE‘s adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump seeks to make impeachment a campaign asset Trump signs defense bill creating Space Force Ivanka Trump says father is ‘energized’ by impeachment fight MORE signaled in a new interview that she could leave the White House if her father is reelected in 2020.

Asked in a CBS interview whether she would remain in the administration if her father wins the election, Ivanka Trump said she is “driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness.”

“My decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost,” she said. “So they will really drive that answer for me.”

“I think for me, I came down here — it’s about the impact,” she continued. “It’s about being able to deliver for the forgotten men and women that I met over the course of two years as I campaigned around this country. And over the last two and a half years as I’ve traveled to almost every state in this nation. It’s about providing pathways to opportunity.”

But the White House adviser added that the work is “unfinished.”

“We’ve done so much, but it’s not enough yet,” she said.

CBS’s Margaret Brennan also asked Ivanka Trump whether she would consider running for office, to which she replied, “For me … the politics is truthfully less interesting.”

The interview was taped on Dec. 19, and Trump’s full discussion with Brennan will air Sunday.