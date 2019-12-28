Former Vice President Joe Biden has reaffirmed that he will not comply if he is subpoenaed to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

Biden claimed during an interview with the Des Moines Register editorial board that his testimony would “take attention away from Trump and the allegations against him.”

The 2020 hopeful told the Register that he has not yet been subpoenaed, but that there are Republicans who have been floating the idea. Biden claimed that “it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him… This is all about a diversion.”



When asked if defying a subpoena places him above the law, Biden dodged the question.



“What are you going to cover?” Biden said to Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter in response. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And (Trump’s) going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke … Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”



Biden had already asserted that he wouldn’t comply if subpoenaed during an interview with NPR earlier this month, saying “no, I will not yield to what everybody is looking for here. And that is to take the eye off the ball.”



The post Joe Biden Reaffirms That He Will Not Comply if Subpoenaed in Senate Impeachment Trial appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.