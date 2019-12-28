Earlier this month a federal judge allowed Georgia to purge 309,000 names from its voter rolls but he also scheduled a second hearing to hear additional arguments.

Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group started by sore loser and 2018 failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, immediately filed an emergency motion to stop the purge.

“Georgians should not lose their right to vote simply because they have not expressed that right in recent elections, and Georgia’s practice of removing voters who have declined to participate in recent elections violates the United States Constitution,” Fair Fight Action CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo said in a statement.

As Cristina Laila reported earlier this month Stacey Abrams lost the Georgia gubernatorial race by over 55,000 votes, but she refused to concede and blamed racism and voter suppression from a previous voter roll purge for her lack of votes.

On Friday a judge ruled against Fair Fight Action and Stacey Abrams.

In a ruling on Friday, a judge decided that Abrams’ group was improperly asking the judge to interpret state law and said the group failed to prove anyone’s constitutional rights would be violated as a result; and that any voter registration erroneously canceled could simply be restored within 24 to 48 hours, according to the defense. “Proper list maintenance is not only required by long-standing laws but is also important in maintaining the integrity and smooth functioning of elections,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Georgia has registered nearly a half-million voters since the last election, clear proof that we are doing things to make it easy for people to vote.”

