During an interview with NBC News’ Ali Vitali, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) attacked primary opponent South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

When asked about Buttigieg, Klobuchar said, “I’m the one that can beat Donald Trump. I’m the one that has won in the middle of the country consistently—in rural areas, in suburban areas, in areas Trump won. And with a fired-up Democratic base in the cities. We had the highest voter turnout when I lead the ticket in the United States of America. I think that is something we would like to see at the top of our ticket.”

She added, “I have actuality won. He makes a case he could win, but when he ran statewide, he wasn’t able to win — in fact, got defeated by a major margin.”

