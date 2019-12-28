Emotions were running high in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday. Anger, triumph, excitement, and frustration. But one emotion was pointedly lacking: surprise. Although this is only the third impeachment in the history of our nation, it occurred without almost anyone batting an eye.

The Democrats have made no secret of their hatred for Trump and have done everything they can to get him out of office. The vote made explicit what everyone already knows: this impeachment is a partisan affair, and nothing more.

Step back from the grandstanding and posturing, however, and you’ll see things in another light. In a certain sense, the attempts to impeach Trump are shocking. Since taking his oath of office, the president has done great things for our country — and 2019 was no exception.

Perhaps the most obvious of these accomplishments is the economic growth Trump has unleashed. In the second quarter of this year, GDP growth reached 4.2 percent. African American and Hispanic unemployment rates are at an all-time low. Manufacturing is booming, with as many Americans working factory jobs as did in 1950. It’s an excellent time to be a working American, and the numbers prove it.

The president has also made his mark on the international stage, successfully negotiating a replacement to NAFTA that even Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiLA Times editorial board torches Trump on climate Biden says he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in Trump’s impeachment trial The rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 MORE admits is an improvement. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Wilbur Louis RossWelcome to third-world democracy and impeachment Second top White House telecom adviser resigns in less than a year Judge rejects DOJ effort to delay House lawsuit against Barr, Ross MORE anticipates that USMCA will create more than 176,000 new jobs and add $34 billion to the auto industry. It also contains key provisions designed to support America’s farmers.

But the president hasn’t just empowered Americans to achieve greater financial security. He’s also affirmed their dignity and taken a stand on behalf of the most vulnerable. As anti-Semitic violence has grown increasingly common, the president gave an executive order enabling students facing anti-Semitic harassment to fight back under Title VI.

It’s an encouragement to those who support our allies in Israel and seek to honor God’s promises to the Jewish people. Additionally, Congress recently re-authorized the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom — an organization that identifies international violations of religious freedom and advises Congress on how to prevent them.

Once the president signs the bill, our leaders will continue working to stop the persecution of Christians and other people of faith around the world.

The president has also taken a stand on behalf of those caught in our broken criminal justice system. The First Step Act, which he signed into law in late 2018, is designed to reduce recidivism and increase prison safety and sanitation, reduce taxpayer burdens and empower the formerly incarcerated to reclaim lives of dignity and purpose.

And amid a growing crisis at our southern border, the president has taken a stand and fought back against illegal immigration. This past fall, the Pentagon rerouted $3.6 billion from military projects to continue the construction of the border wall. The goal is to build an additional 500 miles of the wall before Election Day.

Most importantly of all, however, the administration struck a decisive blow in the national fight for life. The president passed an executive order that forbade organizations that refer patients for abortions from receiving federal family-planning funding.

The rule forced Planned Parenthood — the nation’s largest provider of abortions — to leave the program, as well as several other organizations that provide abortions.

The headlines excoriating evangelical believers for supporting president Trump haven’t stopped flowing from the mainstream media. But all anyone need do is take a look at the president’s remarkable record, and they’ll see why we supported him.

The president has allowed thousands to achieve the American dream of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. He has more than fulfilled his campaign promises, and we should be proud to have supported him.

The start of the new year also brings with it the beginning of an election year. Once the Senate shuts down impeachment, the Democrats will throw every ounce of energy they have into getting the president out of office.

We must use martial our powers in turn. 2019 has been a spectacular year for people of faith who support freedom. We must do all we can to ensure we have four more years with such a remarkable leader at the helm.

There’s no denying that this upcoming year will not be easy. If the Democrats can stage such a fraudulent and laughable impeachment process, there’s no knowing what lows they’ll sink to in the coming year. But together, we can keep our country on track — on track toward greater heights of hope and prosperity for all.

Timothy Head is the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.