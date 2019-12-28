(HARRISBURG PATRIOT-NEWS) An Erie County man who describes regret over voting for President Donald Trump in 2016 didn’t vote for him, according to news organizations that checked his voting record.

Mark Graham is featured in videos created by America Bridge, a Democrat-supporting political action committee, or PAC.

The ads are part of a $5 million advertising campaign being waged by American Bridge in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Graham says in an ad, “I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 because I thought he would make a change.”

Read the full story ›