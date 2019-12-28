A bug in the driver-assist software in Mazda vehicles has resulted in cars randomly activating their emergency braking system, leading to a recall of 35,000 2019 and 2020 Mazda3 cars.

Engadget reports that according to vehicle manufacturer Mazda, “incorrect programming” in the company’s Smart Braking System can result in fourth-generation Mazda3 vehicles incorrectly detecting objects in the path of the car while driving and automatically applying the brakes. Mazda believes the issue affects approximately 35,390 2019 and 2020 Mazda3 cars in the United States but has yet to result in any injuries or deaths as a result of the bug.

Some users on Reddit reported the issue, noting that their vehicle would suddenly stop and sound an alarm along with a message being displayed on the in-car warning screen. Users stated that the system activated while driving with nothing around and that although the Smart Braking System can be disabled manually, it appeared to re-enable itself every time the car started.

Some of the affected vehicles simply need a system update or reprogram but cars with earlier build dates will have to have their entire instrument cluster replaced. Mazda has previously issued updates to deal with vehicle bugs and recently recalled a number of the newly-designed Mazda3 vehicles in order to ensure the car’s wheels don’t fall off.

Mazda3 owners will reiving notifications by mail by February 17 of next year or they can reach out to the car manufacturer themselves for more information.

