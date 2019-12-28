Police arrested Democratic Michigan state Rep. Rebekah Warren for suspected drunken driving Thursday night.

Authorities stopped the 48-year-old state representative at about 11 p.m. Thursday after multiple people complained about her driving and police witnessed Warren bump into a guard rail.

She was incarcerated at Oakland County Jail and was expected to be released Friday, The Detroit News reported.

“We had received several calls about a motorist weaving in and out of lanes along 75 and one of our cars caught up with the suspect vehicle — a 2013 Jeep Cherokee — on northbound I-75 near Baldwin Road,” Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said, according to police records examined by The News.

“The officer saw the vehicle cross several lanes of traffic, nearly cutting off one motorist, and striking a guardrail and continuing north,” Gagnon said.

Warren admitted to the officer that she had been drinking at a Detroit event and was on her way home to Ann Arbor, the report said.

“She failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a PBT (preliminary breath test),” Gagnon said, according to The News.

“She was taken into custody and later also refused to have her blood drawn so a search warrant was obtained,” he said.

Gagnon said the Michigan State Police will process the results of her tests and then the city prosecutor will review these results to determine whether she will be charged with the misdemeanor of a drunk driving first offense.

Warren is in her third term in the Michigan House.

Previously, the 48-year-old progressive had served two terms in the state Senate.

Warren did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

