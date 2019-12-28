Several stabbings were reported Saturday night at a synagogue in Monsey, New York, a heavily Orthodox Jewish community in Ramapo, Rockland County, according to Vos Iz Neias.

The suspect reportedly entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul in the Forshay neighborhood, unsheathed a machete and stabbed multiple people, one of them in the chest, before driving away, according to the news outlet. Medical personnel are treating all three victims.

The Ramapo Police Department declined to comment to The Hill.

The attack comes the same day a woman was charged with attempted assault as a hate crime for allegedly slapping three Jewish women in the head in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, during Chanukah.

Police have received eight reports of possible anti-Semitic attacks since Dec. 13 in the city, and Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Friday that the NYPD would step up patrols in multiple heavily Jewish neighborhoods.

Updated 11:23 p.m.