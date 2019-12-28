(INFOSURHOY) Netflix is facing a backlash over its controversial new show ‘Messiah’ which portrays a possible saviour as a prophet who leads 2,000 Palestinians into Israel.

More than 3,500 people have already signed a petition which condemns the series as ‘evil and anti-Islamic propaganda’.

The series, which is due for release on January 1, imagines how modern society would react if a Messiah figure appeared today, spreading his message via social media.

Creator Michael Petroni says Netflix was ‘nervous’ when he approached them, but insisted he was ‘super careful’ in portraying the story.

