New details have emerged about the American family of nine that were murdered in Mexico back in November as a top Mexican government official was arrested late this week for his alleged involvement in the cartel attack on the family.

Former federal law enforcement official and Phoenix narcotics detective Robert Arce first reported the news on Christmas day. The story was later confirmed by The Herald of Chihuahua, which is a Mexican newspaper.

“The Police Chief from the Municipality of Janos, Chihuahua, is arrested for suspected links to the Sinaloa Cartel (Los Salazar) by members of the Subprocuraduría Especializada en Investigación de Delincuencia Organizada (SEIDO),” Arce tweeted. “The Public Security Director (pictured w/rifle) identified as Chief Fidel Alejandro Villegas Villegas was arrested on December 24, by organized crime investigators (SEIDO) assigned to the federal prosecutor’s office, the chief was later transported to Mexico City where he will be held along with three suspects, Luis Manuel & Héctor Mario ‘El Mayo’ Hernández & a 3rd individual identified only as Cipriano, believed involved in the Lebaron family massacre which occurred on December 4, in nearby Bavispe, Sonora. ‘El Mayo’ is accused of being the Plaza Boss for La Línea in Janos, Chihuahua.”

“Janos is a small town located in the northwestern section of Chihuahua near the border with the Sonora & approximately 45 miles southeast of Antelope Wells, New Mexico,” Arce continued. “The small rural communities located along the Chihuahua/Sonora border provide highly valuable cartel smuggling routes to the U.S. drug markets & have a strong presence of Sinaloa cartel aligned gangs & rival La Línea which is part of the Nuevo Cartel de Juárez or Juárez Cartel. Investigators are examining operational links between local cops & criminal drug gangs that operate in the area. The Lebaron family massacre resulted in the death of three women and six children.”

The explosive revelation has been picked up by multiple American and British publications over the last day, including The New York Post, The Daily Mail, The Independent, and ABC News.

President Donald Trump responded to the news by writing on Twitter, “A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

Trump added, “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!”

Trump later floated the idea of designating the Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO), but eventually backed off the idea, suggesting that the administration had reached a new deal with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to fight the cartels.

“All necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist organizations,” Trump tweeted. “Statutorily we are ready to do so. However, at the request of a man who I like and respect, and has worked so well with us, President Andres Manuel [López Obrador] we will temporarily hold off this designation and step up our joint efforts to deal decisively with these vicious and ever-growing organizations!”

