Nine people were shot and two were killed in a Friday night attack in Texas that was described as an ambush, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The seven other victims were hospitalized, and one was in critical condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Saturday.

Update: we are now at 9 total gunshot wound victims: 2 were confirmed deceased at scene, 1 was critical, the others remain hospitalized. Anyone with info is urged to call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. https://t.co/f0AtkRMZGH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

Gonzalez previously said during a press conference that the victims, all of whom appeared to be young men, were shot while filming a music video in a parking lot.

“All of a sudden, basically, they were ambushed, we believe, by individuals in cars and/or on foot that fired shots,” he said.

Gonzalez said he did not know of a motive and that the incident took place in a residential neighborhood.

Media briefing from @SheriffEd_HCSO on shooting that resulted in 2 deaths and multiple wounded individuals in the 500 block of Smart St. #hounews https://t.co/vPwn8plsOY — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 28, 2019