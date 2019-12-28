https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/nonwhites-now-account-for-the-majority-of-the-nations-newborns-and-k-12-students-in-public-schools/

Democrats know what they are doing.

Pew Research released a study this week that shows non-whites now account for the majority of the nation’s newborns.

And non-whites also account for a majority of K-12 students in public schools.

You can thank Obama for that.

Michelle Malkin responded.

