Democrats know what they are doing.

Pew Research released a study this week that shows non-whites now account for the majority of the nation’s newborns.

And non-whites also account for a majority of K-12 students in public schools.

You can thank Obama for that.

Nonwhites now account for the majority of the nation’s newborns, as well as the majority of K-12 students in public schools. https://t.co/aWOLaFIFDY pic.twitter.com/XrXuk92eyH — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) December 24, 2019

Michelle Malkin responded.

Soros goons and their ConInc enablers call me a conspiracist for exposing demographic realities. But when Pew reports it…crickets. #openbordersinc https://t.co/JDmEtLdFi6 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) December 28, 2019

