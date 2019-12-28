A small plane on its way to the Peach Bowl crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana Saturday, killing five people, including the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, according to officials.

The two-engine plane could fit up to eight passengers and was carrying six people at the time of the crash, according to Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan. It was headed towards Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, where No. 1 Tigers and No. 4 Oklahoma are playing.

Among the dead are Louisiana’s WDSU sports reporter Carley McCord. The death was confirmed by husband Steven Ensminger Jr., the Associated Press reported. McCord was the daughter-in-law to LSU’s offensive coordinator and was flying to the bowl game with friends, WDSU reported.

“She was an extraordinary woman and a talented reporter. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” WDSU News Director Akili Franklin said.

The plane hit a car when it crashed, according to NBC News. The driver of the car was injured and taken to a hospital.

Besides McCord, 30, pilot Ian E. Biggs, Robert Vaughn Crisp II, Gretchen D. Vincent and Michael Walker Vincent died.

“There was small fire involving the plane and one vehicle was fully engulfed,” according to the fire department, who confirmed the deaths and injuries to NBC News. “Both fires were quickly extinguished. An immediate search and rescue was conducted.”

Acadian Ambulance responded to the crash of a small civilian airplane in Lafayette (La) this morning and transported two patients to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/f0SKqNJI7V — Acadian Companies (@AcadianNews) December 28, 2019

A bystander along with a plane crash surviver were left with “severe burns” because of the crash, a spokesperson for Acadian Ambulance added according to NBC News.

The bystander is believed to be a woman according to Patricia Thompson, communications director at Lafayette General Medical Center. She was transported to the burn unit at the University Medical Center New Orleans.

“There were people helping the guy who got burnt,” local resident Dennis Devaney said according to NBC News. “You assume he [the pilot] got thrown from the plane because he was a good 100 yards from where it happened. People were trying to help him best they could.”

Officials still do not know the cause of the crash, which occurred behind a Walmart in a post office parking lot.