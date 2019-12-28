The Mueller investigation is over but the fallout continues.

An FBI analyst was apparently so eager to protect Mueller that he hacked the email of a political enemy.

We will probably be hearing stories like this for months if not years.

Townhall reports:

ICYMI: An FBI Analyst Is Going to Prison for Illegal Email Hacking of a Political Enemy…to Protect Mueller While U.S. Attorney John Durham continues his criminal investigation into FISA abuse and other misconduct at the FBI, CIA, DIA and other federal government intelligence agencies, one of Special Counsel Robert Mueller allies was just sentenced to prison. Mark Tolson, a former FBI analyst, illegally accessed the emails of right wing activist Jack Burkman in order to protect Mueller. He admitted to doing so in federal court last week. He will serve seven days behind bars and has been ordered to pay a $500 fine. “I did what I did to try to protect Director Mueller, who can protect himself,” Tolson told U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema. After illegally sifting through emails, Tolson attempted to leak them to the press. “After snooping through Burkman’s account, Tolson sent screenshots of the messages and offered the password to an unspecified journalist, court filings say,” POLITICO reports.

The Washington Examiner has more:

Judge gives ex-FBI agent a week in jail for spying on pro-Trump activist Tolson’s wife had the password to Burkman’s email after doing some work for the lobbyist, and she provided the password to her husband. Tolson accessed Burkman’s email and sent screenshots of messages as well as the login information to Burkman’s email account to a journalist. “This is actually a very serious offense,” Brinkema said. “You’re lucky. Your wife is lucky. The government could have prosecuted her as well.” “You can’t just rummage through other people’s accounts,” Brinkema added. “You had to have known better.”

The deep state is real.

Our intelligence community needs to be reviewed.

