Former Donald Trump White House official Matt Mowers told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) was the first swing district Democrat to back the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Mowers, who worked in the Donald Trump State Department, told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that he is strongly “feeling the pull” to challenge swing district Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Boyle noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would not be able to pursue impeachment against President Trump without swing district Democrats such as Rep. Pappas.

Mowers noted that the New Hampshire Democrat was the first swing district Democrat to back the impeachment inquiry. Congressman Pappas represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections.

He told Breitbart News Saturday, “Chris Pappas was the first Democrat from the districts that the president won to come out in favor of impeachment inquiry, he came out in favor in July. This is before anyone was talking about that ended up in the articles they passed. That shows to me that he is so partisan and wants to politicize the Constitution so much to undermine the president that he’s willing to support impeachment at any time, at any place, for any reason that fits his political agenda.”

Mowers added that Rep. Pappas “voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time.”

The Puritan Backroom, a New Hampshire restaurant that is partially owned by Rep. Pappas, released a statement apologizing for an outbreak of norovirus. The outbreak led to 18 people getting sick, one of whom died after contracting norovirus.

Rep. Pappas declined to comment on the restaurant’s outbreak of norovirus.

Mowers chided Rep. Pappas’s lack of transparency regarding the outbreak.

He said, “It’s really terribly sad … that 18 people got sick and one person died, we’re praying for all of them, and hopefully everyone has since recovered. The issue here is the issue of transparency; you had health inspectors controlled by a Democrat mayor who is responsible for assuring the public was aware of any sort of health issues with when they’re going to eat at a public establishment, and this, if were most other restaurants, they would release the name of the restaurant where this occurred.”

“It makes you wonder whether politics were in play for this,” he added.

Mowers said that too many of “our elected officials are politicizing too many issues that could actually stem” crises such as the opioid epidemic and America’s insecure borders.

“We have someone like Chris Pappas, who is not supporting the president on building the wall and strengthening border security, and the reason he’s not is purely politics. It’s because they despise the president,” Mowers said.

