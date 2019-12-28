School officials at Wappingers Central School district in New York state have reversing their decision to ban a faith-based club for students.

The reversal came after First Liberty Institute sent the district a letter pointing out its rejection of student Daniela Barca’s request was unconstitutional.

“We are grateful to Wappingers Central school district officials for acting swiftly to ensure that religious students can freely exercise their right to meet together at school,” said Keisha Russell, counsel for First Liberty Institute. “Daniela is thrilled she’ll be allowed to form a club so those who share her faith can express who they are and encourage each other.”

District officials said final approval of the club should take place at the school board meeting in January.

WND reported last week First Liberty’s charge that the principal and the assistant superintendent had “repeatedly broken long-standing, clearly established federal law” by rejecting a request by a Christian to start a student club.

The legal team’s demand letter explained officials at Wappingers and Ketcham High School have presented evidence leading observers “to believe this violation is systematic, leading to years of disregard for the Equal Access Act.”

While rejecting Barca’s request to form a Christian student club, officials allowed the organizations such as the Pride Club, Masque & Mime Society, Renaissance Cards and RAK-Random Acts of Kindness.

First Liberty argued the federal Equal Access Act forbids the district from “denying equal access to religious clubs.”

The letter cited the actions of Principal David Seipp and Assistant Supt. Daren Lolkema.

“Both Mr. Seipp and Mr. Lolkema repeatedly disapproved of Daniela’s club proposal specifically because it was religious,” the letter said. “Indeed, Mr. Lolkema minced no words in his email. … He understood that the speech by the students in Daniela’s club would be overtly religious because they would ‘gather and talk about spreading the hope of Jesus,'” the letter said.

“But religious student clubs, including clubs that espouse ‘quintessentially religious’ student speech, cannot be denied equal treatment or excluded from a limited public forum on the basis of its religious content or viewpoint.”

According to the letter, Lolkema had wanted the student to create a different club – one that would be generic and for “any and all religions.”

He stated flatly the club could not be “limited to the Christian faith.”

The student, 14, began her quest to establish a club last summer.

But school officials first “lost” her application, then they “dragged their feet,” according to First Liberty.

They ultimately denied permission and advised her to start a generic faith club.