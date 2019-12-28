One of the most serious charges that can be leveled in American politics has been made as a result of a ‘wacky House process,” a Republican senator insists.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, speaking on Friday’s edition “The Ingraham Angle” said the nature of the absurdity of House Democrats’ rush to pass articles of impeachment against the president has been illustrated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to let go of them, according to Fox News.

Pelosi said that she will not formally send to the Senate the articles of impeachment passed by the House until she is assured that the Senate trial will be done in the way she wants it.

Scott said this latest instance is one more link in a chain of political events that have marked House Democrats’ impeachment effort from the start.

“Well, the wacky House process is just a joke. And unfortunately, for one of the most important and consequential decisions the House could have made, to impeach the president, you would expect an expeditious process for the Senate to start the process,” Scott said.

TRENDING: Patriots Player Shuts Down Buttigieg’s Christmas Message About Jesus Being a ‘Refugee’

“But it’s not happened. That’s not happened because Pelosi is not taking this seriously,” he said.

Scott said that Pelosi fears how quick action on the part of the Senate will make the House look to the American people.

“She’s now concerned that this terrible, terrible process in the House will be invalidated by the Senate, because without any question, having watched that process is hard to understand why we were even in the impeachment process at all,” Scott said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina unleashed a blistering Twitter attack on the Democrats on Friday, implying they were more interested in persecuting Trump than prosecuting their case against him.

What’s the difference between prosecution and persecution? ▶️ When @SpeakerPelosi drives a highly partisan process devoid of due process denying the president his day in court and trampling on the constitutional separation of powers. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 27, 2019

📌 @SpeakerPelosi end this debacle and send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. 📌 @SenSchumer stop playing games with the presidency. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 27, 2019

Prior to Congress leaving Washington for its Christmas recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who is negotiating with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York about the rules of the upcoming trial, had indicated that the Senate would not take instructions from the House as to how to do its business. Scott said he hopes that does not change.

RELATED: Graham: Impeachment Inquiry a ‘Sham,’ Trump’s Right, This Is a ‘Lynching’

“I hope that Mitch McConnell sticks to his guns and she has no influence in the Senate. We should keep it that way,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, he said, Senate Republicans have work to do for the American people.

“We will just continue putting more judges on benches throughout this country and working on what is a really good economy,” he said.

Also appearing on “The Ingraham Angle” was Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who said that Pelosi’s insistence that the case against the president is clear is the opposite of reality.

Democratic leaders, he said, are “so invested in this narrative to try to take down the president that they won’t see the forest through the trees.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.