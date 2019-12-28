On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) stated that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) should stand his ground on the Senate’s impeachment trial and keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from having influence over the Senate, and Senate Republicans will just keep confirming more judges.

Scott said, “I hope that Mitch McConnell sticks to his guns, and she has no influence in the Senate. We should keep it that way. And we will just continue putting more judges on benches throughout this country and working on what is a really good economy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett