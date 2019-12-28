A real-life Spiderman lives in Mexico.

A migrant scaled a new 30-foot section of the border wall with relative ease recently.

Watch:

The photo spoke Spanish throughout the video, which shows the man scaling the 30-foot height in mere seconds, only to get to the top, intentionally drop the ladder to the ground, and remain on the Mexican side. The location is unknown.

It is not clear if he was ever successful breaching the border. He made it to the top in just 23 seconds.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month, according to video published by Mediaite.

This is the newly replaced wall along the US/MEXICO border. #TheWall pic.twitter.com/MIrD3HhVsE — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) December 4, 2019

President Trump recently said the steel slats “can’t be climbed.”

Touting the new border wall in San Diego, Trump said in September:

We actually built prototypes and we have, I guess you could say, world-class mountain climbers. We got climbers. We had 20 mountain climbers. That’s all they do; they love to climb mountains. They can have it. Me, I don’t want to climb mountains. But they’re very good. And some of them were champions. And we gave them different prototypes of walls, and this was the one that was hardest to climb.

And we’ve all seen the pictures of young people climbing walls with drugs on their back — a lot of drugs. I mean, they’re unbelievable climbers. This wall can’t be climbed. This is very, very hard.

And what the panel does on top, as I said, is structural, but it’s also very hard to get by panel. Plus, it’s designed to absorb heat, so it’s extremely hot. The wall is — you won’t be able to touch it. You can — you can fry an egg on that wall. It’s very, very hot.

